Brenton Loft apartments in Davenport receive state award

Hilltop Campus Village also received a milestone award for $100 million in private sector reinvestment.

"It is great that each year Main Street Iowa holds these annual award ceremonies, so people can glean new ideas and new energy," Hilltop Campus Village director Scott Tunnicliff said in a news release.

"It is incumbent on all of us to recognize that these achievements are the culmination of a huge volunteer effort.”

Since it began in 1986, Main Street programs have resulted in the inception of 4,943 new businesses and a net gain of 15,170 new jobs; more than 12,400 building projects reported, totaling a private investment of $2.07 billion.

Hilltop Campus Village is defined as the area bounded by Lombard Street on the north, 5th Street on the south, Perry Street on the east and Ripley Street on the west, and including St. Ambrose University, Palmer College of Chiropractic, St. Paul Lutheran Church and the block between Gaines and Ripley, along West Locust Street.

Improvements in the past 10 years include:

• Construction of the 60-unit Harrison Lofts apartments.

• Construction of an urban garden at Scott and 15th streets.