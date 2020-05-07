Brenton Loft apartments in Davenport receive state award

The Brenton loft apartments in Davenport's Hilltop Campus Village has received the Best Outstanding Residential Project award from the Iowa Main Street Program.
The award was accepted by Frank Levy, owner of West Des Moines-based Newbury Living, who did the project.
The multi-million dollar renovation created 38 apartments in what was a bank-turned-office-building at 1606 Brady St.
Main Street is a program of the Iowa Economic Development Authority that works with selected communities to promote economic development. The state has 55 designated districts and this year's awards — given without an actual ceremony — recognized 19 projects selected from 155 competitive nominations in 13 different categories.
Susan Ramsett general manager of KWQC TV6, was honored for Leadership in the Hilltop Campus Village, recognizing her dedication to enhance economic development through her participation in Small Business Saturday, promotion of the Urban Gardens project, co-sponsorship of the Mayoral Candidate forum and her leadership in the Flood Relief and Recovery effort of 2019.
Hilltop Campus Village also received a milestone award for $100 million in private sector reinvestment.
"It is great that each year Main Street Iowa holds these annual award ceremonies, so people can glean new ideas and new energy," Hilltop Campus Village director Scott Tunnicliff said in a news release.
"It is incumbent on all of us to recognize that these achievements are the culmination of a huge volunteer effort.”
Since it began in 1986, Main Street programs have resulted in the inception of 4,943 new businesses and a net gain of 15,170 new jobs; more than 12,400 building projects reported, totaling a private investment of $2.07 billion.
Hilltop Campus Village is defined as the area bounded by Lombard Street on the north, 5th Street on the south, Perry Street on the east and Ripley Street on the west, and including St. Ambrose University, Palmer College of Chiropractic, St. Paul Lutheran Church and the block between Gaines and Ripley, along West Locust Street.
Improvements in the past 10 years include:
• Construction of the 60-unit Harrison Lofts apartments.
• Construction of an urban garden at Scott and 15th streets.
• Installation of LED streetlights on Harrison, Brady, 6th, 7th and 12th streets.
• Opening of the R. Richard Bittner Athletic and Recreation Center on Palmer College of Chiropractic Campus.
• Opening of Zeke's Island Cafe, a new destination point in a former bar.
• Construction of Ascentra Credit Union and adjacent Sanitary Suds between Main and Brady.
• Expansion of Redband Coffee Co. into a building on Brady Street.
• Conversion of J.B.Young Intermediate School into the J.B. Young Opportunity Center, with tenants including (but not limited to) Prostrart, Art Legacy League and the River Bend Foodbank.
Brenton Lofts apartments
Brenton Lofts apartments
Brenton Lofts apartments
Brenton Lofts apartments
Brenton Lofts apartments
Brenton Lofts apartments
Brenton Lofts apartments
Brenton Lofts apartments
Brenton Lofts apartments
Brenton Lofts apartments
Brenton Lofts apartments
Brenton Lofts apartments
Brenton Lofts apartments
Brenton Lofts apartments
Brenton Lofts apartments
Brenton Lofts apartments
Brenton Lofts apartments
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.