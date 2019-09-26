Bret Dale has much to be thankful for, partly because he doesn't have to go through life alone, and he wants others to feel the same support.
His impassioned plea for togetherness pulses through the soulful song he wrote for his band The Candymakers and United Way's “Amplify Quad Cities” campaign. Through the 38-year-old Davenport West alum's work as education director for River Music Experience and guitarist for the Candymakers band, Dale has learned about cooperating for a clear purpose. His song “The United Way” is about the community coming together to take care of its own.
“It was extremely difficult to come up with the idea of a theme song for United Way, period,” Dale said recently. “I was completely honored to be asked by (United Way CEO) Rene Gellerman, with her being with RME forever, and creating this different fundraising opportunity."
A veteran of RME since 2010, Dale is responsible for all the venue's programming activities and events. He said his inspiration as he was writing the song was the late Ellis Kell, a close friend, Quad-Cities blues legend and RME co-founder, who died in December 2016 at age 61. Dale said he imagined the song as if he were writing it next to Kell and trying “to keep it extremely simple.”
The song sings of needs of children and parents, and how we respond to them. “Who takes a stand for a fellow woman in need?/There's only one way to do it: the United Way,” the lyrics say.
“I wanted to be understanding that we all can do this; we all have to be united,” Dale said. “The world would be a much better place if everyone helped one another. After the ending chorus, it stops and says, 'When you dream of a better life, but your dreams are far away, you can call on your family at the United Way.' It's an actual destination, as a place you can go when you need help.”
And just as band members and workplace employees band together, United Way has partner agencies it funds to help carry out its goals in health, education and income, Dale noted.
Dale started his RME career as manager of the cafe, then became Redstone Room manager. Now he has taken on much of the community outreach Kell used to do, but "there's no filling Ellis' shoes; that's for sure," he said. "The great thing was, we had goals. ... He wanted the reach of the RME to be greater than it was at the time.
"When he passed, I took the ideas we had. I wanted to make sure I could fulfill everything we would have done together, and we've been able to do that and beyond.
“We've grown our programming at RME; we're reaching thousands of kids; the awareness of RME is growing beyond Redstone shows,” Dale said, noting the “Let's Band Together" program loans out over 100 donated instruments to students who can't afford to buy or rent them.
“Just because a family might not have the financial ability to rent an instrument or pay for lessons should not hinder a family,” he said. “What's going on with all arts being stripped away from kids, to be able to fill the smallest void is extremely important.”
Dale grew up with family challenges, since he and his brother were raised by a single mother who worked two jobs and moved around the country a lot. He attended 13 different schools before graduating from high school, then moved to Chicago to work as a musician and performed for several years with the Chicago-based Lonnie Brooks Blues Band.
“Music has always been a big part of my life,” Dale said. “Like every teenager, it's hard and awkward. Bouncing around a lot, I had a little rough spell. Music was the one thing that completely gave me a safe place I could just be me."
Dale also met his wife, Kate, through music. She's the RME director of entertainment, and they've been married since February 2016. Kate Dale was in charge of choosing artists for the United Way campaign.
https://soundcloud.com/unitedwayqc/theunitedway?in=unitedwayqc/sets/amplify-quad-cities-the-soundtrack