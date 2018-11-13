The Brewed Book, a used bookstore/coffee shop in the Hilltop Campus Village area of Davenport, has received a $75,000 Main Street grant to double the size of the store and build two apartments upstairs.
Main Street is a program of the Iowa Economic Development Authority that works with selected communities to promote economic development.
Tony Fuhs and his son Trevor opened The Brewed Book at 1524 Harrison St. in January in what had been a vacant bar, outfitting the space with shelves of used books, seating areas and a counter selling coffee, espressos, smoothies and sweet treats.
The two hope to replicate the same kind of space in the back half of the building, all the way to the alley. But in addition to shelves, seating and nooks and crannies, there also will be an open area where people could gather for meetings, gaming events or performances of music, poetry and the like, Tony Fuhs said.
The back also will have its own "warm, welcoming entrance," he said.
Upstairs, the owners will re-create one spacious, upgraded apartment and one basic studio-type rental, Fuhs said, adding that this will help with cash flow to the business.
The overall cost of the expansion is estimated at $255,389, although that could change depending on what kinds of challenges workers run into. The first phase required structural renovations that the Fuhses did not anticipate, Fuhs said.
The elder Fuhs, who is retired from Exelon, said he hopes to get the retail space "open before students go home (for the summer) from St. Ambrose and Palmer."
He wants them to leave knowing that when they come back, The Brewed Book will be waiting for them with even more space in which to hang out, study, use the wi-fi, meet friends or play a board game.
The challenge grant was one of a total of $933,300 in grants awarded to 14 communities around the state.
“The Main Street Iowa Challenge grants have proven to be catalysts for the revitalization of Iowa’s historic main streets,” Debi Durham, director of the economic development authority, said in a news release.
"Rehabilitated downtown buildings create opportunities for new business and new residences in the core of our communities.”
The Challenge Grant program is funded through an appropriation from the Iowa Legislature. Since the first appropriation in 2002 through 2016, approximately $6.8 million in state and federal funds have leveraged more than $45 million of private reinvestment. Over the life of the program, 138 projects in 49 Main Street Iowa commercial districts across the state have received funding.