Brides bingo benefits Vander Veer

Area brides-to-be, plus their friends and families, can play bingo for wedding-related prizes while helping the nonprofit Friends of Vander Veer organization through the Brides Bingo fundraiser to be held Sunday, March 1.

The event will be at the Hotel Blackhawk Gold Room, with doors opening at 1 p.m. and bingo beginning at 2 p.m.

Tickets cost $20 at the door or $15 in advance at three area Burke Cleaners locations — on Eastern Avenue or West 4th Street, Davenport, or Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf.

About eight rounds of bingo will be played, and the winner of each round will win a wedding-themed prize such as flowers, a deejay and tuxedos.

Anyone can attend, but it's geared to women and their wedding party, friends and families. A cash bar and concessions will be available and door prizes will be given away throughout the afternoon.

Funds raised will support ongoing projects and education programs at Vander Veer.

Sponsors are the Hotel Blackhawk, Burke Cleaners, Twisted Mic’s Entertainment and Shutterbooth Eastern Iowa.

For questions, call 563-323-3298.

