The Friends of Vander Veer is sponsoring its Brides’ Bingo fundraiser beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 7, in the Gold Room of the Hotel Blackhawk, Davenport, in which brides-to-be and their friends and family can play bingo to win prizes that can be used at a wedding.
Tickets are $15 in advance through Friday, April 5, at Burke Cleaners locations at 3522 Eastern Ave. and 936 W. 4th St., Davenport, and 3051 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf.
Burke Cleaners, the Blackhawk and RBC Dain Rauscher, a wealth management company, are sponsors.
About 6-8 rounds of bingo will be played, and the winner of each round will win a prize; major donors are Twisted Mic’s and Shutterbooth Eastern Iowa.
The grand prize rounds are an additional $5. Theses prizes include wedding jewelry, hotel stays and spa packages. Door prizes also will be given away throughout the event.
Doors open at 1 p.m. A cash bar and concessions will be available.
Money raised will support ongoing park and education projects at Vander Veer.
For more information, call 563-323-3298 or visit www.facebook.com/thefriendsofvanderveer.