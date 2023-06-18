The towers fell in an instant.
Blasts from explosives ripped the two eastbound towers of the old Interstate 74 bridge off their pedestals, dropping them into the Mississippi River, about 7:35 a.m. Sunday.
Hundreds of spectators watched the explosions from the Iowa shoreline — upstream and downstream of the old twin spans. A recovery barge and crane entered the channel by 8 a.m.
Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus photographers and reporters are one scene, and more details and images are coming.
Original I-74
The first span of the Interstate 74 bridge is the westbound/Iowa-bound span. It opened as a local toll bridge in 1935. Vehicles paid .15 cents to cross.
Its identical twin span was completed in 1959 and was paid for largely with tolls collected from the first span.
Tolls were removed in 1970.
The bridge merged with Interstate 74 in 1975.
Sarah Watson
Bettendorf, East Moline, and Silvis Reporter
Sarah is the Davenport, Scott County, and Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus. A DeWitt native, she graduated from the University of Iowa in 2021 and was editor of the student-run newspaper The Daily Iowan.
