A couple of last-minute changes are occurring in the new traffic pattern announced last week for Interstate 74 and bridge work in Moline and Bettendorf.
The closure of one westbound (Iowa-bound) lane of the I-74 bridge now is expected to occur Monday, weather permitting. Officials from the two-state Departments of Transportation previously said the closure would occur this week.
Also delayed is the closure of the westbound section of the interstate between the bridge and Middle Road in Bettendorf.
"We're finishing some work on local roads & preparing traffic signals & signs in Bettendorf first," DOT officials tweeted Wednesday. "Next week, motorists heading to Iowa must exit at Grant St/US 67 and take Kimberly Rd (to continue westbound on the interstate)."
One element transportation officials declined to mention during last week's news conference about traffic-flow changes is the closure of a section of southbound 19th Street in Moline.
Motorists are being diverted off Interstate 74 at Avenue of the Cities and being detoured along northbound 19th Street to the downtown River Drive ramp to get to Iowa. But traffic in the opposite direction has been cut off from 7th Avenue to about 12th Avenue.
"It was decided that the news conference would focus on the westbound I-74 detour and local routes," DOT officials said this week. "We apologize for the delayed email notice, regarding the southbound 19th Street closure.
"The closure is required for reconstruction of the overpass and storm sewer replacement. We understand that construction of the new bridge and associated work is an inconvenience to motorists, and we are committed to informing drivers of traffic impacts as soon as the information is available."
However, the DOT did not comment on the closure until after barriers were in place.