Bridge painting on Interstate 88 and Interstate 74/280 is expected to start Wednesday, depending on weather.
The bridges carry 248th Street North over I-88 about three miles east of I-80 and I-74/280 over Shaffer Creek about two miles east of the I-74 interchange, the Illinois Department of Transportation said. One lane of traffic in each direction will be closed during the work, which is expected to be completed by the end of July.
Motorists should expect delays and allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 2,500 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.
People are also reading…
For IDOT District 2 updates, follow on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict2 or view area construction details on IDOT's traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.
Trump's indictment unsealed, CNN CEO Christ Licht out, Robert De Niro reacts to Al Pacino becoming a father, and more top news
From full coverage of the most recent indictment against former president Donald Trump, to Al Pacino becoming a father again at 83, here's the top national stories from the past week.
Chris Licht is out after a year as chief executive at CNN, following a series of missteps and plunging ratings.
Award-winning star Celine Dion is determined to get back on stage, according to a source.
Trump indictment unsealed: Former president stored, showed off and refused to return classified documents, charges say
An indictment charging former President Donald Trump with mishandling classified documents has been unsealed.
Minutes after jurors were to begin assembling in a courtroom, a calendar entry in the official court record said: "TRIAL OFF."
Seven years after divorcing abusive Ike Turner, ‘Private Dancer’ singer Tina Turner fell in love with her husband Erwin Bach when he delivered…
In surprise ruling, Supreme Court sides with Black voters in closely watched Alabama redistricting case
The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a surprising ruling in favor of Black voters in a congressional redistricting case, ordering the creation of a second district with a large Black population.
The pilot of the business jet that flew over Washington and crashed in Virginia appeared to be slumped over and unresponsive before the crash, fighter jet pilots reported.
In late May, a representative for The Godfather actor confirmed that he is gearing up to become a father for the fourth time as his 29-year-ol…
The most disruptive year in golf ended Tuesday when the PGA Tour and European tour agreed to a merger with Saudi Arabia's golf interests, creating a commercial operation designed to unify professional golf around the world.
A person familiar with the matter says the case has been assigned to Judge Aileen Cannon, a former federal prosecutor who was nominated to the bench by Trump in 2020 and sits in Fort Pierce.