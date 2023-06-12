Bridge painting on Interstate 88 and Interstate 74/280 is expected to start Wednesday, depending on weather.

The bridges carry 248th Street North over I-88 about three miles east of I-80 and I-74/280 over Shaffer Creek about two miles east of the I-74 interchange, the Illinois Department of Transportation said. One lane of traffic in each direction will be closed during the work, which is expected to be completed by the end of July.

Motorists should expect delays and allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 2,500 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.

For IDOT District 2 updates, follow on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict2 or view area construction details on IDOT's traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.