Bridge steel is gone from Moline's Ben Butterworth Parkway

Few signs remain that portions of Moline's Ben Butterworth Parkway have for several years been a storage yard for tons of steel.
Lunda Construction, the primary builder of the new I-74 bridge, has been leasing city-owned riverfront land to use as a "laydown yard" for bridge steel. The company paid the city about $43,000 over a nearly 3-year lease that gave the company exclusive access to portions of the riverfront parkway and bike path.
The lease made two public picnic shelters inaccessible for rental, compelled a bike-path detour and took a Mississippi River boat ramp out of commission for the public.
Lunda also used a large private parcel across Old River Drive from the parkway.
But the land no longer is needed, and Lunda has been restoring it to a better-than-before state.
"They've done a good job," Moline Parks Director Eric Griffith said Tuesday. "They started working on it the first week of August, and they hope to have it mostly finished by Labor Day."
While Lunda has until the end of the year to fully restore the land, Griffith said, the remaining details, including seeding, shouldn't take long.
"The majority of it will be done by Labor Day," he said. "We've got some cleanup of our own, shrubbery-wise."
Members of the city council who approved the land loan say the agreement was helpful for all of the the Quad-Cities, because it spared the bridge builder from having to move steel beams from greater distances to the construction site on the river.
"Over time, there has been a number of ebbs and flows with the bridge (timeline)," said Ald. Mike Wendt, 3rd Ward. "We were happy to be able to partner with them ... for the betterment of the entire Quad-Cities."
Without the convenience of a nearby steel-loading system that made use of the city land, Wendt said, it is possible bridge construction would be further behind than the current one-year delay.
The inconvenience to bike-path users and potential pavilion renters took longer than expected, he said, but the pay off is in the near-completion of the new twin spans.
"We are happy to be able to partner and get this done," Wendt said. "Imagine another winter" of bridge construction.