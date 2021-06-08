Bridge steel soon to leave Moline bike path

In addition to returning the bike path to its original riverfront configuration and clearing out and repairing the large city parking lot, Lunda must restore the riverfront itself. The company generally does not grant media interviews, but it appears workers have placed tons of gravel at the eastern-most end of the parkway to accommodate the loading of steel onto the Mississippi River.

In considering the land loan to Lunda, several city officials demanded the terms be in writing. Some wanted to ask the company for additional payment, but the current contract accounts only for actual costs to the city.

The inconvenience factor has been addressed with the bike-path detour, and the Moline Fire Department has managed for two years to put their rescue boat in the water at a once-abandoned boat launch at 34th Street.

"We've reached a point in the season now where our boat is back in the water at Marquis Marina (at the Captain's Table restaurant)," said Fire Chief Jeff Snyder. "From October to April, it was an issue for us for a couple of years, but we're back in the water for the season."

As Lunda's agreement with the city is active until the end of the year, it is possible the alternate boat launch will be needed by the fire department for another season.