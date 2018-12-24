Bridge steel stored on Moline parkway

Several flat-bed trucks holding steel for the new Interstate 74 bridge are being stored along Moline's Ben Butterworth Parkway.
Mayor Stephanie Acri last month said the staging of steel in a riverfront parking lot, blocking off the city's only Mississippi River boat-launch access is "a minor inconvenience."
The city is trying to help the Iowa and Illinois Departments of Transportation stay on schedule with the construction, she said, so officials agreed to loan them the lot.
Staging steel on the riverfront at 55th Street means the boat ramp there is not accessible, so the Moline Fire Department came up with an alternate plan for getting their off-season rescue boat in the river.
Lunda Construction, the primary bridge contractor, also has boats in the water and can respond to emergencies, officials said.
