Bridge update: Arch additions coming soon

About a month after installing the first permanent strut on the new Interstate 74 bridge arches, the contractor is expected to add more segments next week to the Illinois-side arches.
The Iowa DOT, which is leading the $1.2 billion bridge and interstate expansion, said in early December that placement of the first lateral support showed the arches are in good alignment.
The pair of arch "legs" that rise from piers near the Bettendorf riverfront extend about 285 feet toward the Mississippi River channel. When the primary bridge contractor, Lunda Construction, set the first permanent strut at the end of the Iowa-side legs, beginning Dec. 6, surveyors discovered the two sides are within a half-inch in length of one another.
A pre-fabricated fill plate made up for the minor disparity in lengths.
"The Iowa-side strut connection is finalized, and as I said previously, the fit-up of the connection went well," said Danielle Alvarez, the DOT's project manager for the new bridge. "We’ve been working on additional aspects of the temporary works in December.
"Namely, the preparation of the Iowa side of the arch for more segments, including the installation of the upper set of forestays."
You have free articles remaining.
Forward and back stays, which are thick collections of cable, are used to help guide the arches to their proper trajectory. After the strut was set, the forward cables were raised to the height of the arches to guide the additional segments.
"This work is requiring the large cranes to be on the Iowa side," Alvarez said. "We should see equipment move over to the Illinois side of the arch to set more segments next week."
As of Friday, additional arch segments for both sides of the river were staged on barges — ready to be raised by cranes.
The first intermediate strut is one of four that will be connected to the arches for both spans of the bridge to supply support and rigidity to the arch system. Lunda currently is building the arches for the westbound span, which originally was scheduled for completion in the fall. The DOT now hopes to have the new Iowa-bound span open by summer.
Geometric precision is imperative if the opposing sides of the arches are to successfully meet. While precision takes time, it also has created a dispute between Lunda and the DOT.
While the contractor has said the bridge is "not constructible" as designed, the DOT disagrees, and state officials have said it is Lunda's duty to sort out a construction method for achieving the arch design.
After the next two arch pieces are added on the Illinois side, the strut placement will be repeated. In addition to the four intermediate struts needed for both spans, they also will have a total of four keystone struts at the highest point of the arches. The bridge decking — the driving surface — cannot be raised until the arches are complete.