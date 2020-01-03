Bridge update: Arch additions coming soon

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Forward and back stays, which are thick collections of cable, are used to help guide the arches to their proper trajectory. After the strut was set, the forward cables were raised to the height of the arches to guide the additional segments.

"This work is requiring the large cranes to be on the Iowa side," Alvarez said. "We should see equipment move over to the Illinois side of the arch to set more segments next week."

As of Friday, additional arch segments for both sides of the river were staged on barges — ready to be raised by cranes.

The first intermediate strut is one of four that will be connected to the arches for both spans of the bridge to supply support and rigidity to the arch system. Lunda currently is building the arches for the westbound span, which originally was scheduled for completion in the fall. The DOT now hopes to have the new Iowa-bound span open by summer.

Geometric precision is imperative if the opposing sides of the arches are to successfully meet. While precision takes time, it also has created a dispute between Lunda and the DOT.