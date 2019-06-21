The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that weather permitting, washing of the I-280 bridge over the Mississippi River will begin on Tuesday.
Interstate Maintenance will be starting the $191,000 contract to clean and wash the structural steel.
Daytime lane closures will be required Monday through Thursday with all lanes open Friday through Sunday.
It will take about two weeks to complete.
Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.
Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.