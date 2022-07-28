alert top story Bridge wins again Jul 28, 2022 1 hr ago 0 1 of 3 A Pomps Tire Service truck sits parked without its roof after driving underneath and colliding with the railroad bridge on Brady Street, Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Davenport. NIKOS FRAZIER A Pomps Tire Service truck sits parked without its roof after driving underneath and colliding with the railroad bridge on Brady Street, Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Davenport. NIKOS FRAZIER A Pomps Tire Service truck sits parked without its roof after driving underneath and colliding with the railroad bridge on Brady Street, Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Davenport. NIKOS FRAZIER Related to this story Photos: Davenport's truck-eating bridge claims another truck Take a look as the Davenport truck-eating bridge claims a white semi-truck at Brady and Fifth Streets Wednesday. Watch Now: Related Video Ukrainian busker takes the stage with Coldplay This exhausted Euphrates tortoise was brought back to life This exhausted Euphrates tortoise was brought back to life Dead bodies keep turning up at Nevada's Lake Mead Dead bodies keep turning up at Nevada's Lake Mead John norwood visits muscatine John norwood visits muscatine