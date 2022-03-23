 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bridge work likely to cause delays for Davenport, Rock Island commuters

  • Updated
  • 0
Arsenal bridge

The Government Bridge.

 Quad-City Times

Motorists using the Government Bridge connecting Davenport to the Rock Island Arsenal can expect traffic delays starting later this week due to planned bridge repairs.

Bridge traffic will be reduced to a single lane between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Friday to allow contractors to adjust and repair equipment underneath the railroad deck of the bridge, according to a news release from U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal.

The bridge will have intermittent single-lane roadway closures between 8:30 a.m. at noon on Tuesday, March 29, for maintenance, according to the release.

Construction flaggers and signs will be used to warn and direct traffic around all activities. Motorists should use an alternate, if possible.

