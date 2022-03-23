Bridge work likely to cause delays for Davenport, Rock Island commuters

Motorists using the Government Bridge connecting Davenport to the Rock Island Arsenal can expect traffic delays starting later this week due to planned bridge repairs.

Bridge traffic will be reduced to a single lane between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Friday to allow contractors to adjust and repair equipment underneath the railroad deck of the bridge, according to a news release from U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal.

The bridge will have intermittent single-lane roadway closures between 8:30 a.m. at noon on Tuesday, March 29, for maintenance, according to the release.

Construction flaggers and signs will be used to warn and direct traffic around all activities. Motorists should use an alternate, if possible.

