Bridging the Gap, Stand Down for Homeless in need of volunteers

Volunteers are needed for Bridging the Gap, Stand Down for Homeless Veterans on Sept. 15-17 at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island.

Registration hours: 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, and 7 a.m.-noon Friday, Sept. 16, for those staying all night.

Veterans can pre-register at the VA Community Resource and Referral Center, North Perry Street in Davenport. Contact Jessica Mohr at 563-328-5800. Veteran status is verified at registration. Services on Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., are for any veteran.

Some of the many services provided are food, clothing, haircuts, showers, medical services, legal aid, employment assistance, Lions hearing van, Social Security, Visa Application Center (VAC), veterans center, shelter referrals, disability claims, housing authority and more.

If you are interested in volunteering for the event there will be a volunteer meeting Tuesday, Sept. 6, at the EXPO center. All volunteers are asked to attend to see what the organization is all about.

For more information and forms, visit www.bridgingthegapqca.org.

Contact

Monetary donations: Mike Malmstrom, 309-269-2012

Food donations: Jeannine McKee, 309-269-2495

VA support: Jessica Mohr, 319-631-9922

Attend as an agency or service: Gloria Menzer, 309-593-4400 volunteer4standdown@yahoo.com