Bridging the past and future: A look at how the old and new I-74 bridges came to be

The major investment study ended in 1998, and it was determined that something needed to be done about the Iowa-Illinois Memorial Bridge. However, they looked at other avenues before deciding a new bridge was needed.

"It was an iterative process, where you could see that there was interest, there was a need, there was a lack of capacity..." Bulat said. "It wasn't until after [the study] it was determined it really needed to be reconstructed."

Unlike in the 1930s, getting approval and funding for a new bridge over the Mississippi River took more than just drafting bills and asking for approval. From 1999 to 2005 they conducted an environmental impact study to show what sort of footprint doing away with one bridge and adding another would have on the local ecosystem. This is where the mussels came in.

The study found a freshwater mussel bed right in the construction zone, containing three different federally endangered species. In the end, divers relocated around 140,000 mussels. Factors like water level changes, businesses and other structures that would have to come down, and ensuring the waterway would remain navigable also went into the study.