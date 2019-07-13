Geneseo church hosts homecoming
First United Methodist Church in Geneseo, Ill., is hosting its second homecoming on Sunday, July 21.
Erik Wilson, former director of worship at First United Methodist, will be the guest speaker at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. worship services. He will be joined by his wife, Ashley Wilson. The couple moved to Cincinnati, Ohio, in 2017, to serve at Anderson Hills United Methodist Church, where Wilson is contemporary music director and his wife is associate director of children’s ministry.
The Wilsons also will share music during both homecoming services.
The tradition of Homecoming Sunday, where churches honor their heritage and invite back former ministers and members, has a long history, especially in the Southern U.S.
Starting this tradition at First UMC was the brainchild of The Rev. Dr. Chris Ritter, directing pastor at First United Methodist, who himself grew up in a church in southern Illinois.
Last year’s inaugural Homecoming was so successful the church decided to make it an annual event.
Between the 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. services on July 21, there will be a reception time for people to reconnect with friends. There will be a breakfast served during the reception time with all proceeds to benefit the church’s support of missions in the U.S., UK, Guinea, and Liberia.
Trio will lead worship at Church of Peace
The Grace Notes Trio, which includes a flute, cello and piano, will lead the worship service at the Church of Peace United Church of Christ, 1114 12th St., Rock Island, at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, July 28.
The trio performs primarily sacred literature, ranging from classics to new arrangements of old hymns. The group plays at both sacred secular venues.
In addition to serving as clinicians at instrumental workshops, the trio has been a featured at various community events. The instrumental ensemble has performed full-length concerts, church services and weddings in the Quad-Cities and other Illinois and Iowa locations. Members are Madeline Wood, Mari Hauge and Carolyn Kellert.
The trio’s first Christmas CD is “Joy to the World.”
For more information about The Grace Notes Trio, call 309-734-3467.