You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
alertfeatured

Brightening up neighborhoods: Three colorful murals sprout in the Quad-Cities

  • Updated
  • 2 min to read
Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The owners of K&K True Value Hardware have talked for years about doing something to brighten the west side of their building alongside Bettendorf's 18th Street.

But no ideas for the big, blank wall of gray cement blocks really clicked until this year, and then — wow — what a change, Kortney Gaura, office manager and one of the owners, said.

+14 
070618-qca-arts-001
Buy Now

Grace Hammill of Joy, Illinois, paints an area of blue signifying the Mississippi River on a mural on the K & K True Value Hardware building in Bettendorf. She is one of 49 apprentices and five professional artists creating five public art projects this summer under the Metro Arts Youth Apprenticeship Program, sponsored by Quad-City Arts.

Young people working under the Metro Arts Youth Apprenticeship Program of Quad-City Arts, Rock Island, have been painting a colorful mural on the building that reflects the city's past, present and future, with an added nod to K&K, a long-time, family-owned business.

+14 
070618-qca-arts-003
Buy Now

Casey Rasmussen of Long Grove paints a section of a mural on the side of the K & K True Value Hardware building at 18th and Grant streets, Bettendorf. The mural has a history theme, featuring Joseph Bettendorf, one of two brothers for whom the city is named. It also includes the existing and under-construction Interstate 74 Bridge.

There's a picture of Joseph Bettendorf, one of the two brothers for whom the city is named, and the one who is credited with building Bettendorf Axle Co. into the largest railroad car shop west of the Mississippi. There also is a train, another reference to the Bettendorf brothers, blue swirls indicative of the Mississippi River, drawings of the existing and future Interstate 74 bridges and tools and hardware representing K&K.

The mural is one of three being created this summer, the 19th year of the Quad-City Arts community arts program. The others are in the south parking ramp of Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, and on the side of a former concessions building at Douglas Park, Rock Island.

In addition to painting, improvisational comedy has been added as an apprenticeship opportunity this year, along with photography that debuted last year, Tyson Danner, community arts director for Quad-City Arts, said.

+14 
070618-qct-arts-001
Buy Now

Lead artist Sarah Robb oversees the work being done by Sami Rossow, 19, of Bettendorf, as she paints a red, white and blue bird as part of a mural called "Colorful Compassion" in the lower level of the south parking ramp at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street.

The goal of the program is to allow young artists to build professional and artistic skills while making their community a more enriching place in which to live, he said.

But why is Joseph Bettendorf's face purple and lavender?

Ah, that was one of the challenges students had to work through, Avery Krahl, 18, a spring graduate of Sherrard (Illinois) High School, said earlier this week while working on the mural.

Students wanted Bettendorf's face to stand out, to be the mural's focal point, but to keep with the abstract nature of the rest of the mural, they did not want to paint skin tones that would require complex shading, Krahl said.

They rejected the colors of red and blue because they would blend too much with the train and the smoke from the train, respectively. And they decided green was "too plagueish, not pleasing to the eye," Krahl said.

So purple it was.

And it seems to be going over well. Motorists honk and shout encouraging remarks while the students are working, and they said they've even had people stop and get out of their cars to chat.

Overall, the K&K mural is 90 feet by 10 feet, and that doesn't even cover the entire wall. But that is as much as the students thought they could handle, said Colleen Tomlinson, of Davenport, the lead artist who teaches at the Davenport Schools' Creative Arts Academy.

Students working on murals generally work from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. four days a week for five weeks under the direction of a lead artist and lead apprentice. Their last day is July 13.

+14 
070618-qca-arts-004
Buy Now

Colleen Tomlinson, lead artist for the mural at the K&K True Value Hardware building in Bettendorf, said the cement blocks of the building "really sucked up the paint," requiring several primer coats before the artists could move to color.

The first days of the mural projects are devoted to developing a design — brainstorming ideas and sketching multiple designs that are then presented to the property owners for final selection.

All told, 49 apprentices and five professional artists were employed this year.

1
0
0
0
2

Tags