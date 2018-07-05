Brightening up neighborhoods: Three colorful murals sprout in the Quad-Cities

The program will consist of photos of the mural projects, displays of photographs taken by the photography group and a performance by the improvisational troupe.

A showcase of the arts apprenticeship program will be held Thursday, July 12, at The Establishment Theatre, 220 19th St., Rock Island, opening at 5:30 p.m., with a program beginning at 6 p.m.

Genesis, Douglas Park mural projects

Genesis: The hospital has incorporated a lot of art in its new addition, and the parking ramp work is an extension of that, lead artist Sarah Robb said.

It's also a great location, because by their construction, parking ramps tend to be dark and gloomy. The mural brightens it up, and this is especially important given that the people using it might be facing sad or challenging situations, Robb said.

In developing the design, students considered the core values related to Genesis and came up with compassion, naming their 80-foot mural "Colorful Compassion."

Hearts are a recurring motif. There also are arrows, diamonds, cornfields, a bird, a human eye and the Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge.

Douglas Park: Saluting history is a natural for this park off Rock Island's 18th Avenue at 9th Street. Not only was Douglas the site of the first football game of today's National Football League but in the 1880s, it hosted the beginnings of minor league baseball.

The mural emerging on the side of a two-story former concessions building with press box above features, in the lower left corner, a boy in a baseball uniform pulling back a huge curtain on the past.

On the "stage" of the past are two over-sized forearms and hands hitting a baseball bat against a ball that appears to be exploding out of the scene. Below this is a drawing of a newspaper and nine lines that will be filled in with "notable historical dates," Heidi Sallows, lead artist, explained.

Because of the size of the mural — about 28 feet tall and 18 feet wide — students are using scaffolding.