Brissman Foundation seeks grant applications

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nonprofits improving the quality of life in the village of Milan can apply for a grant from the Grant W. Brissman and Virginia M. Brissman Foundation, administered through the Quad Cities Community Foundation.

Applicants may apply for up to $10,000 to support their work in the areas of youth development, community development and cultural activities. The grant also is available to nonprofits working to relieve the suffering of underprivileged people. The deadline to apply is October 1, 2020 at www.qccommunityfoundation.org/grants.

“Through the provision in their estate they made to establish this foundation and place it in the care of the Quad Cities Community Foundation, Grant and Virginia Brissman have left a lasting legacy that has made an incredible impact on the community they loved so dearly,” said Kelly Thompson, vice president of grant making and community initiatives. “For nearly 15 years now, their foundation has been awarded more than $750,000 to nonprofits that support causes and issues they were passionate about. The support they will once again offer during the current COVID-19 pandemic is more important than ever before.”