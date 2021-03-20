Broadway Church outreach seeks donations, volunteers

Broadway Church is asking for donations and volunteers to help its free outreach programs.

It needs clothing and fabric donations, drivers for delivering the food, workers for the gardens as well as cash for shipping and food purchases. The meals and clothing giveaway are on the fourth Saturday of the month between noon-1:30 at Broadway Church, 710 23rd St., Rock Island, 786-2631.

Through the church's Rock Island Urban Farm, over four tons of fresh produce from its gardens in 2020 was used by neighbors and given to food pantries. Since November, it has served over 700 hot meals, either delivered to the homebound or picked up at the church on the fourth Saturday of each month. Its goal this year is to include a sack meal and an easy prep meal in the package.

The Clothing Ministry takes donations of used clothes of all sizes, washing them and making available for the community. This program now is repurposing clothes into items used by other nonprofits. Examples are adult clothing protectors for nursing homes, homebound and disabled; cage comforters for animal shelters; toddler and baby bibs; T-shirt scarves and neck coolies for the homeless and school children.

