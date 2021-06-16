Broadway Church programs

Broadway Presbyterian will host a free lunch, a clothing giveaway as well as distributing fresh fruit and vegetables at the church, 710 23rd St., Rock Island.

On Saturday, June 26, a free barbecue chicken lunch will be provided from noon to 1:30 p.m. Delivery is available in Rock Island. Please call 309-786-2631 and RSVP by Friday, June 25. If the voicemail does not work please call 309-644-1176.

A clothing giveaway at the church on from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 26, will include men's, women's, children's and baby clothes.

Fruit and vegetables will be available for pickup by drive thru or walk up from noon to 3 p.m. Fridays, June 25, July 23, Aug. 27, Sept. 24.

The free food is for everyone who has a need or can deliver to someone in need.

The fresh produce is provided by River Bend Food Bank, and its distribution is coordinated by Gloria Dei Presbyterian Church in partnership with Broadway Presbyterian Church, Christian Care, Good Shepherd Presbyterian and the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0