Just because this “haunted house” is presented by members of the Broadway Paranormal Society doesn’t mean there’s anything particularly spooky about it.
Or … is there?
You can see for yourself, because Cassie Steffen, founder of the group and homeowner, invites you on a tour at her home and the society headquarters at 848 20th St., Rock Island, from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Halloween.
You can’t miss it. If you decide to gather your courage, it’s the one with the 12-foot inflatable glowing ghost in the front yard. It's among other houses in the neighborhood decked out in all kinds of macabre regalia in contrast to the tidy white picket fence around the place.
“Halloween is so much fun for us,” Steffen said. “It's a walk-through haunted house.” The group members dress up and guide kids and parents up the stairs and into the parlor of the historical landmark house in the Broadway District.
“It’s my favorite holiday,” Steffen said. "We spend days decorating and getting our costumes just right. Then we give out candy bars if they are brave enough to make it through it all."
“Last year we had 400 kids go through. That's not counting the parents,” she said.
The home itself has an overall “Addams Family” feel. When you look in the brick structure, which was built in 1874, you can see all kinds of creepy things on the building itself and through the windows, including “ghosts” inside.
“Everybody always asks me ‘Is your house haunted?’” Steffen said. “It creeps people out. It’s looming. It’s ominous.”
And that’s just the outside. In the parlor, a “real” witch – or a human one, anyway - might greet you.
You’ll see a moving canopy of “stars” overhead, candles (realistic but plastic to ensure safety,) and an abundance of cobwebs and spider webs, with the strains of the Donovan classic “Season of the Witch” completing the ambiance.
Linda Roelens, of Rock Island, member of the paranormal group, says the house is much better this year. "There are more visual effects. It's also more tactile - you can bump into things. It's more interactive.
You have free articles remaining.
"It's 200% better than I remember last year," said Roelens, who took her daughter and her friends through it.
"Every time I look at it I see something I didn't see before," said Michelle Green-Youngworth, Davenport, another member of the group. "It's amazing. It still kind of spooks me out sometimes."
"I love clowns. I always have loved clowns," she said. "The spookier, creepier ones, the better."
When you head outdoors, you’ll enter a carnival midway, where creepy clowns – one with a lolling tongue – will lead kids in real games such as ring toss and beanbag toss. That meat clever that’s part of the decor? It’s not real, but it still has a sinister glint along with an array of other such implements.
When visitors leave the carnival area, they’ll head toward a “spiders nest,” where a huge inflatable spider will greet them and a smaller, but more mobile, automated spider can leap out at any time. Look around and you'll see "spider eggs." It's possible you could be accosted by a human-size spider, too.
Then guests will come to a “cemetery,” complete with headstones, where a zombie is likely to lurk.
Brock Steffen, 10, has perfected his zombie skills. He lurched toward a reporter while his mom showed off the two “dolls” sitting on a bench, where he was so still he looked like the faux character next to him.
“You get to do a lot of things when you live here,” he said. “It’s relaxing. And fun.”
“He comes to a lot of the investigations,” Cassie Steffen said. “He’s been ghost-hunting with me since he was 7.”
Cassie Steffen said the entire project cost about $4,000 this year. “I love Halloween. It’s my favorite holiday,” she said.
Those sensitive to lighting effects should take a strobe-light will be used.
As for whether the house is haunted: "It is," Cassie Steffen said. "There's nothing bad, but there are spirits here."