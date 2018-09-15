LeClaire residents and cruise ship passengers were inconvenienced Saturday afternoon when a train broke down on the tracks.
Around 11 a.m., LeClaire Tourism Manager Cindy Bruhn said a train stopped on the tracks, near Wisconsin and Jones streets, when its engine broke. While crews worked to replace the engine, she said several residents were stranded at the riverfront, near the levee.
Those stranded included more than 100 Riverboat Twilight Boat Cruises passengers, she said, who could not leave the levee until the train was fixed.
No injuries or damages were reported.
The train was fixed and cleared the crossing by around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, she said.
—Times staff