Bruce Potts elected as new Davenport School Board president

At the beginning of the regular school board meeting, several people took the podium to congratulate the outgoing board members for their service. Among them was Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch, who thanked the whole board. "I know you're all committed in your own ways to make a difference in the lives of children and families in the community."

Among the speakers was Davenport Mayor-elect Mike Matson also spoke: "We always say 'As the schools go, the city goes, and vice versa,'" he said. "We as a city and you as a school board need to talk more."

Only one person spoke during open forum: Abigail Talken, a sophomore at West High School, supports block scheduling. "I don't think you've made the hard decisions," she said. "I believe the easy decision was to go with what saves money," not what is best for students.

She started a petition to keep block scheduling, and it has 261 signatures, she said. "I really wanted to show how passionate I am about this."

