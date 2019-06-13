Two new venues, new dancers and new ballets are taking the leap into the 2019-2020 Ballet Quad Cities season, which will begin in September at the Brunner Theatre Center, Main Stage, on the campus of Augustana College, Rock Island.
For the first time in its 23-year history, the professional company will perform at Brunner, a $4.2-million facility that opened in fall 2016, and the newer Bartlett Performing Arts Center in late October for “Dracula Unleashed!” That $12-million facility at Moline High School opened this past March.
The complete new season schedule is:
- “MUSICMOVES” (including Igor Stravinsky’s “Dumbarton Oaks”) – Sept. 13-14, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 15, 2:30 p.m., Brunner Theatre Center, Rock Island.
- “Dracula Unleashed!” – Oct. 25-26, 7:30 p.m., Bartlett Performing Arts Center, Moline.
- “The Nutcracker” (with Orchestra Iowa) – Dec. 14, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Dec. 15, 2:30 p.m., Adler Theatre, Davenport.
- “The Sleeping Beauty” – April 18, 2020, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., Adler Theatre, Davenport.
- “Ballet Under the Stars” – June 5-7, 2020, 8 p.m., Lincoln Park Classic Theatre, Rock Island.
“We've been hearing about the Bartlett Center for years; it was exciting to learn it was finally open,” BQC executive director Joedy Cook said this week. “The theater manager was very excited about having the ballet company.”
They've also hoped for years to perform at Augie's Brunner Theatre, she said, noting their choreographers Courtney Lyon and Emily Kate Long “have become more sophisticated, and the Brunner is a perfect spot for dance in the round,” Cook said.
Subscriptions to the full season are available for $110 for adults, $80 for seniors (60+) and military, and $70 for students and children (under 18). Two performances are available for $55, $40, or $35, by calling 309-786-3779, or visiting balletquadcities.com.