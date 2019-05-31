Canadian rocker Bryan Adams has added dates to his new "Shine A Light" world tour including an Aug. 15 stop at Moline's TaxSlayer Center.
Tickets ($35 to $85) go on sale Friday, June 7, at 10 a.m., available at the TaxSlayer box office, 1201 River Drive, at 800-745-3000, and at ticketmaster.com.
Adams, a 59-year-old Ontario native, released his new album, "Shine A Light," on March 1, and the lead title single was co-written with singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran.
"I met Ed in Dublin this year at one of his shows and we kept in touch," Adams said in a Friday tour release. "One day I sent him a chorus I had for a song idea I had called 'Shine A Light' and asked him if he was interested in collaborating on it. I got a couple of verses back a few days later, and man you should hear him sing it!"
Over a four-decade career, Adams is known for hit singles "(Everything I Do) I Do It For You," "Summer Of '69," "Heaven," "Cuts Like a Knife" and his Rod Stewart and Sting collaboration "All for Love." The Grammy-winning artist has seen success from a string of No. 1s in over 40 countries and has sold more than 65 million records worldwide, the release said.
Adams — who performed at Davenport's Adler Theatre in March 2014 and the Capitol Theatre in February 2010 — has been inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and Canada's Walk of Fame. He's recipient of numerous Juno Awards, three Academy Award and five Golden Globe nominations, a Grammy Award, American Music Awards and ASCAP Film and Television Music Awards.
He's also partnering with the ultimate "roadies" for his new world tour. As global logistics leader, DHL is celebrating its 50th year and will be supporting Adams as the tour's official logistics provider. Together, they've agreed to plant a tree for every ticket sold, worldwide.
"Partnering with DHL has got a great environmental message, I hope this message becomes the standard of all partnerships such as this, as we humans need to take care of the planet as much we can." Adams said in the release.