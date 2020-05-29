Bryson: People of color are 'tired of asking' for justice

“Minneapolis is a wonderful city in many ways and even though the black community is relatively small, it is idiosyncratic,” Bryson explained. “But Minneapolis is a segregated city. And, in general, the police force is pretty hostile to the black community.

“It has a very strong union, too. And that union has shown itself to be very hostile to any kind of discussion or emphasis on diversity or inclusiveness.”

According to a 2019 report published by 24/7 Wall St., Minneapolis ranked as the fourth-worst metro area in the United States for black Americans. That study found the city “highly segregated.” There is an established history of accusations of police racism — including charges from the man who is the city’s police chief today.

Chief Medaria Arradondo was a lieutenant when he joined a lawsuit that claimed the department he came to head was rife with racist behavior. In the wake of Floyd’s killing, community activists asked for federal review, and for murder charges against the officers involved in Mr. Floyd’s arrest and death.

Chauvin was taken into custody Friday, charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Chauvin and the other three officers at the scene were fired.