Buble to reschedule Quad-City performance

Michael Bublé has postponed several dates of his "An Evening With Michael Buble' Tour" which was scheduled to start up in Anaheim, Calif. on May 2 and includes a May 14 show at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.

Rescheduled dates for the entire tour will be announced as soon as possible.

"The safety of my fans and my touring family is more important than anything and of course takes priority. I pray that everyone remains safe and I look forward to seeing you back on the road for a great night out once we are advised that our shows can continue. Stay well everyone," commented Bublé.

"Hold on to your tickets and they will be honored for the rescheduled dates that we will be revealing once they are confirmed," said Don Fox, the tour's national promoter.

Quad-City Times​

