Bucktown gallery manager becomes new community arts head at Quad City Arts

A cushion to the planned shutdown of the 26-year-old MidCoast Fine Arts nonprofit organization is that Tony Seabolt, gallery manager at MidCoast's Bucktown Center for the Arts in Davenport, has been named the new community arts director of Quad City Arts.

The latter regional nonprofit is taking on some of the major responsibilities of MidCoast, which will close at the end of March, shuttering the Bucktown art studios and galleries at 225 E. 2nd St., Davenport.

Until MidCoast shuts down March 30, Bucktown will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays, and until 9 p.m. on the last Friday of the month.

Seabolt, 51, of Rock Island, is an abstract artist who has been Bucktown manager for over six years. He began working part time Monday at Rock Island-based Quad City Arts, and the job will expand to a full-time one after MidCoast closes, said Kevin Maynard, executive director of Quad City Arts.