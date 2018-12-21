The plan was to have the new Bud's Skyline River View restaurant open by now.
To accommodate the entire menu from the original Bud's Skyline at the Quad-City International Airport, however, a kitchen expansion was needed.
Brian Canfield, Charles "Bud" Canfield's son and the general manager of the new restaurant, said he realized after buying out the remaining lease on the city-owned building that the kitchen wasn't quite sufficient.
"We needed to add 6 feet of (range) hood to do the Skyline's whole menu," he said. "I've got all the kitchen equipment sitting in the restaurant right now."
The kitchen addition meant Canfield had to acquire a building permit, which he hadn't anticipated when he planned to open in December.
"When it (the permit) is in, we'll get the final health inspection, and we can get rolling," he said. "I was naive in my (opening) estimation.
"I was excited and optimistic. I think the first or second week in January is probably reasonable."
The last-minute addition has created a bottleneck to the restaurant's progress, he said, but he needs the space to recreate his dad's menu, including the Skyline's popular salad bar and prime rib.
"Plus, we're going to be open every day of the year," Canfield said. "Everything's lined up, so we're just waiting for the permit."
"My crew is ready to go. We all are."
Canfield bought out the remaining 17 years of a 20-year lease on the building at 1201 East River Drive. Driftwood restaurant most recently occupied the space.
He also owns Bare Bones Bar-B-Q & Pizza near the airport, which is near the former Skyline, where he worked with his dad for 30 of the 33 years Bud was in business.
His sister and Bud's daughter, Audie Canfield, will serve as vice president for the new Skyline.
Brother and sister said the restaurant will be a tribute to their dad. He died in 2016, just nine months after selling his restaurant to the airport authority, which razed the structure.
