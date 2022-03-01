 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buddhist in-person class, "How to let go so you can move on," is Saturday

An upcoming special in-person class, "How to let go so you can move on," with modern Buddhist nun Gen Kelsang Gomlam, will be held Saturday, March 5 from 2 to 2:30 p.m. at Quad City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. Cost is $10; free for members. Register at the door or sign up in advance at meditateinquadcities.org.

