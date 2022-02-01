Buddhist retreat program in Rock Island to focus on respect

An in-person mini-retreat, RESPECT, a Buddhist perspective with modern Buddhist nun Gen Kelsang Gomlam, will be held Saturday, Feb. 5 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Quad City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. Learn why respect is critical to experience deep healing and harmony in relationships.
Topics will include:
• How do we respect everyone regardless of their views?
• How do we decide what is right and wrong?
• How can we move beyond our differences?
Cost is $10; free for members. Register at the door or in advance at meditateinquadcities.org.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.