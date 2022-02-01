 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buddhist retreat program in Rock Island to focus on respect
0 Comments
topical

Buddhist retreat program in Rock Island to focus on respect

  • 0

An in-person mini-retreat, RESPECT, a Buddhist perspective with modern Buddhist nun Gen Kelsang Gomlam, will be held Saturday, Feb. 5 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Quad City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. Learn why respect is critical to experience deep healing and harmony in relationships.

Topics will include:

• How do we respect everyone regardless of their views?

• How do we decide what is right and wrong?

• How can we move beyond our differences?

Cost is $10; free for members. Register at the door or in advance at meditateinquadcities.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News