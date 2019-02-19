The Scott County Board of Supervisors remains split over the sheriff's request for additional manpower in the patrol division and county jail. Some are calling for a full staffing study.
While a vote will come Thursday, the supervisors were divided 3-2 Tuesday on approving six new positions in the sheriff's office, including four correctional officers, a deputy and a sex offender registry specialist.
Rather than adding new full-time positions, there is support for giving Sheriff Tim Lane the authority to over-hire to put his staff up to full capacity.
After the meeting, Chairman Tony Knobbe said "We all want coverage for the needs in the jail and the officers on the street."
But Tuesday's discussion, he said, "puts the whole thing on hold for now."
"We're going to allow him to over-hire and get to full staffing with the existing positions he's been approved for while we get a third-party to study what's the proper level (of staffing)," Knobbe added.
The organizational changes, which have dominated the county budget sessions, are part of a proposed $89.748 million budget for fiscal 2020.
Lane's original requested was for 10 new positions next year, including five correctional officers, four deputies and the sex offender registry specialist.
Overhiring is necessary, he has said, due to the time it takes to recruit, hire and train new correctional officers and sheriff's deputies.
Supervisor Ken Beck proposed the county expand the scope of an ongoing study of the jail and juvenile detention facilities. He said the additional study would "look at efficiencies, hiring and the retention situation."
If the study "validates everything... we'll amend the budget," he added.
Beck also recommended the board move ahead with staffing requests for a sex offender registry specialist as well as turn a new investigator, requested by the county attorney, into a temporary position until the study can be completed.
But Supervisor Ken Croken and Brinson Kinzer said the county has a need for more public safety now.
"There is not a Scott County taxpayer who is not going to go along with public safety," Kinzer said. "We have done a study. The sheriff said 'I've done a study and I need this.' The county attorney did a study and said 'I need this.'"
Beck added, "Nobody said the sheriff doesn't need people. We're saying allow a third party to come in and assess it."
Knobbe indicated the real issue is getting sheriff's office to full ranks as opposed to adding new full-time employees. He said the sheriff's office is approved for 21 deputies but has only 10 or 12 on duty due to absences from medical and family leaves, administrative leave, retirements and one soldier being called to active duty.
"I support the over-hires because he gets a year to get up to speed," Knobbe added.
Croken said the board is being asked to add staff "because the turnover is so high."
If the new hires are made, "and it's determined we have too many people, we can easily reduce that number by the natural process of attrition and turnover," Croken added.
Removing the six positions will likely decrease the proposed increase in the county's urban tax rate, though county officials still are working the numbers.
"If we allow over-hiring, it goes into their (sheriff's) budget, and not the taxpayer budget," Supervisor John Maxwell said, referring to the proposed tax hike.
The county has been considering adding 12 cents to the tax levy to cover the organizational changes as well as increased costs at the detention center. It also is looking at an 11-cent increase to cover increased mental health funding.