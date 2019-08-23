For more than a year now, a new stretch of Mississippi River Trail winding through Buffalo has been enjoyed by walkers, joggers, bicyclists, residents and visitors alike — and now the city is celebrating its completion.
The path, which was more than a decade in the making, will be formally dedicated during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. Guests should meet on Elm Street near the intersection with Iowa Highway 22.
"I'm really amazed at how much it's been used," said Olin Meador, the former chair of the Mississippi River Trail committee. "I am so happy to see it that way after we went through all that (to get it built)."
The new extension, which includes about 3/4 of a mile of new trail separated from the roadway, extends the Mississippi River Trail by eight miles from Utah Street to Y-40. He said of the remainder of Buffalo's section uses a shared road, which is marked by sharrows, painted markings to indicate a bicycle route. Completed in late 2017, the trail survived its first major flood this spring.
The trail also connects to two national trail systems — the Mississippi River Trail, which runs north-south along the entire Mississippi River valley, and the American Discovery Trail, an east-west trail from the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific.
Funding for the $601,949 project included: $480,559 in federal funds, $108,500 from the Iowa State Recreation Trail, and $11,889 from Buffalo. The project received nearly half of $1 million earmarked for Muscatine and Scott counties from the federal Safe, Accountable, Flexible, Efficient Transportation Equity Act, or SAFETEA, first funded in 2005. The earmark request was prepared by River Action Inc.
Raising Buffalo's required local match involved "a lot of pancake breakfasts, spaghetti dinners, said Meador, a lifelong Buffalo resident.
When the region won the earmark, Bi-State Regional Commission coordinated meeting in 2006 and 2007 with area cities, the Iowa Department of Transportation, Muscatine and Scott County conservation departments, and the Quad-City and Melon City bicycle clubs to determine how to use the federal funding. Half of the funding extended the river trail from Muscatine near Weed Park to Wild Cat Den Road and Iowa Highway 22 via the New Era Road and the remaining dollars helped Buffalo fill part of the gap between Wild Cat Den Road and Concord Street in Davenport, via Iowa 22.
"We've got another eight miles left from Y-40 to Wild Cat Den Road," said Meador, a former Buffalo city council member who took over the committee from Jim Matthys, president of the former Buffalo Bank, which helped support the project.
The trail was designed by Stanley Consultants, Muscatine, and built by Valley Construction, Rock Island.