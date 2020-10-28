Builder breaks ground for 240-unit development in Clinton

Diamond Builders of Davenport and partner John Carroll will break ground at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, in west Clinton for a 240-unit rental townhome development called Valley Bluff Townhomes.
The first five buildings, consisting of a total of 56 units, should be ready for rental in the spring of 2021.
The townhomes will consist of a both two-story and single-story units. The two-story homes will have two- and three-bedroom options with attached, two-car garages, according to a news release from Diamond Builders.
The ranch units will have zero-step entry, one- and two-bedroom layouts and attached one-car garages.
Interior features will include wireless internet service, granite countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances, in-home washers and dryers, custom cabinets, luxury vinyl plank flooring and private rear patios.
Future phases of the development will include a community center, an outdoor recreation area and a dog park.
Colin Woods, owner of Long Grove-based Diamond Builders, suggested to the city that one of the new streets in the development be named Patriotic Drive.
The city took his idea and raised it: Other streets will be named after Clinton County's inordinate number of NASA astronauts as well as military heroes. The astronauts are Dale Gardner, George "Pinky" Nelson and David Hilmers. The military men are Robert Schultz, who was killed in action in Vietnam; Salvatore Giunta, who served in Afghanistan; Russell Volkmann, who served behind enemy lines in the Philippines during World War II; and Henry Langrehr, a D-Day paratrooper and prisoner of war during World War II.
The development is being built on what is currently bare ground west of the Wild Rose Casino, Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion, said. It is across the street from an existing rental residential development called The Landing. "It is an up-and-coming residential area," he said.
For more information, visit www.vbtownhomes.com.
