Builder breaks ground for 240-unit development in Clinton

Colin Woods, owner of Long Grove-based Diamond Builders, suggested to the city that one of the new streets in the development be named Patriotic Drive.

The city took his idea and raised it: Other streets will be named after Clinton County's inordinate number of NASA astronauts as well as military heroes. The astronauts are Dale Gardner, George "Pinky" Nelson and David Hilmers. The military men are Robert Schultz, who was killed in action in Vietnam; Salvatore Giunta, who served in Afghanistan; Russell Volkmann, who served behind enemy lines in the Philippines during World War II; and Henry Langrehr, a D-Day paratrooper and prisoner of war during World War II.

The development is being built on what is currently bare ground west of the Wild Rose Casino, Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion, said. It is across the street from an existing rental residential development called The Landing. "It is an up-and-coming residential area," he said.

For more information, visit www.vbtownhomes.com.

