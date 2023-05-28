Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A large section of downtown Davenport has been shut down due to the partial collapse of an apartment building in the 300 block of Main Street.

A large section of the back of the building collapsed.

Davenport Police, fire and ambulance, along with Iowa State Patrol and Scott County sheriff’s office, have responded. Emergency personnel were called at about 4:55 p.m. Sunday.

The extent of any injuries is not known at this time.

The Davenport Police Department posted to Facebook asking the public to avoid downtown. The north side of St. Anthony's Catholic Church at 417 N. Main is being used as a reunification point. The post said more information would be provided at a later date.

This story will be updated.

