The six-story building that partially collapsed in May killed three men, seriously injured a woman and inspired many in the community to get involved.

Some local activists say a movement was born from the rubble of The Davenport and fueled by organizing through social media. A pair of groups will hold marches, demanding the city be more accountable and transparent about the cause of the collapse, events leading up to it and the citys' response.

The first march is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday outside Davenport's City Hall. It is organized by a group called The Davenport Movement.

The second will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 15 in LeClaire Park in downtown Davenport. It's organized by a group called QC Movement.

Faith Thomas is the main organizer behind the march at City Hall. She is 32, lives in Moline, and said she has never done "any kind of organizing before," but the collapse and the fate of Branden Colvin Sr., Dan Prien, and Ryan Hitchcock inspired her to get involved.

"I was told about the collapse the night it happened, around 11 p.m. Since hearing about it, I visited the spot almost every day for hours a day," she said. "I got to know Branden's family and a whole lot of other people.

"Now, I am getting involved with the marches and protests by reminding people and informing people of what happened and how this all could have been prevented."

Thomas grew up in Davenport and said she thinks sub-standard rental housing is a problem "all over the Quad-Cities."

"I am hoping to show how strong of a community we are. I would like to show that even with all that has happened, we can come together and fight for justice while being peaceful," she said. "My biggest goal is to bring awareness and keep the awareness alive until justice is served. I am aware there are lawyers involved, but I also know there are a lot of people still not aware or fully aware of the collapse."

Katie Stuart is one of the leaders of the QC Movement and the July 15 march. She said she has been a community activist "for years." She was also knew Colvin Sr.

"I have done marches for Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, and George Floyd. I also did prayer vigils for Breasia Terrell," she said. "When May 28 came and the horrible, preventable catastrophe took down a portion of the building, it hit home because this was actually my community. It made it more of a personal event, so there was no way I couldn't be involved from day one."

Stuart has been joined by Jessica Noles in the efforts to organize. She took part in the protests after the collapse and has spearheaded vigils held every Wednesday during Davenport City Council meetings.

She echoed Thomas and Stuart, calling for "accountability, justice and transparency."

"We don't feel like anyone is being held accountable," Noles said while she prepared for Wednesday's vigil. "We are not talking about money. We are talking about those responsible for the deaths of three men. When people are killed, those responsible are arrested. No one has been arrested."

Stuart agreed.

"We have yet to see accountability or transparency and haven't had our questions answered, but we won't give up until we see those things happen," she said.

The city's decision to cut the video feed of public comment during council meetings shows "a complete lack of transparency," Stuart said.

"The city definitely is trying to silence us ... those are things said by residents in a public meeting," she said. "We've been here from day one. We are still here, and we will continue to be here. We won't be silent."