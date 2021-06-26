Building healthy minds and bodies, together: Moline's Two Rivers Y, Rock Island Library partner to create new shared space

Leaders of the Moline Two Rivers YMCA and the Rock Island Library are closing in on a $7.8 million fundraising campaign to pay for the purchase and renovation of the former Tri-City Jewish Center on 30th Street in Rock Island into a first-of-its-kind shared Y-library in the Quad-Cities.
A “quiet phase” campaign targeting key donors and foundations that began in September has raised $6.96 million, with about $840,000 remaining to be raised from the community at large, Mike Wennekamp, CEO of Two Rivers, said.
The public campaign will kick off from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, in Schwiebert Riverfront Park, with food, music and speeches intended to rev up interest and propel the campaign over its goal. The theme: Building Healthy Minds and Bodies, Together.
If all goes well, leaders expect to begin construction on the new shared space by Nov. 1, with the building complete and ready to open by late spring or early summer of 2022, Wennekamp said. The $7.8 million campaign goal is the total project cost including purchase, construction, site work, architectural and engineering fees, furnishings and fixtures. Once that is achieved, the building will be debt-free.
Although the quiet campaign raised roughly 90% of what’s needed, people should not think that their smaller donations of $10 or $100 won’t make a difference, Wennekamp said. “We need every one of those dollars. We’ve extinguished all the big donors. Ten dollars will make a difference.”
The “quiet” campaign attracted more than 170 donors, including lead gifts from the John Deere Foundation, Roy. J Carver Charitable Trust, Hubbell-Waterman Foundation, Rock Island Public Library Foundation, and an anonymous donor. Wennekamp is expecting a total of 300 to 400 donors by the time fundraising is over “which tells you this is a true community project,” he said. “This is going to serve all of Rock Island.”
Heidi Huiskamp Collins, a tri-chair of the 13-member capital campaign cabinet, said she “couldn’t wait” to write her own personal check for the project because she sees it as having the potential to tackle so many community challenges.
Because of the services that will be offered by the Y and the library, the project can address low literacy rates, food insecurity, physical and mental well-being, job preparation and generational poverty, she said.
“This project will be impacting the community for generations to come.”
Mark Schwiebert, another tri-chair and member of the library board since he left the mayor’s office, called it a “unique and cool” project, a way to promote healthy bodies and minds under one roof.
What the new space will offer People who have never been to the Tri-City Jewish Center likely would be surprised by how well the 30,000-square-foot brick building constructed in 1981 will fit the needs of both the Y and the library.
First is the location. For the Y, the location will put programs within a 10-15 minute drive of an underserved population and for the library, it will be a centrally located branch, ensuring that every Rock Islander is within three miles of a library. The location will replace the nearby 30-31 Branch that closed in December of 2019.
“Six schools are within walking distance,” Kathy Lelonek, executive director of the nonprofit Rock Island Library Foundation board, said on a recent tour of the center with Wennekamp. And MetroLINK is expected to install a new bus stop outside the building along existing Route 53.
Second is the overall ample space. With the Y expecting to occupy two-thirds of the building and the library to occupy one-third, the building is “right-sized” for both, Lelonek and Wennekamp said. For the library, the actual bookshelf space will be comparable to the 30-31 Branch, but there will be large and small meetings rooms that 30-31 lacked, and shared space, Angela Campbell, library director, said.
Third are the unexpected “pluses” one doesn’t find in just any building.
The center has a lower-level gym that, with a new floor and ceiling and windows punched out for extra light, will be perfect for the Y.
The sanctuary formerly used for worship is a soaring, two-story space with an atrium and 176 fixed seats that Lelonek said will be just right for a community room to host events such as lectures in partnership with Augustana College, movies and music programs.
The back of the building contains a commercial kitchen that the Y will use to prepare meals for the Nourish program that in 2019 provided 210,000 meals to students in 35 Rock Island County sites who might otherwise have gone home hungry. At present these meals are made at three locations. The new location will centralize work and increase capacity.
Of all the “plus” features, the kitchen is most impactful for the Y and the sanctuary is most impactful for the library, Wennekamp and Lelonek said.
But that’s not all. There’s also outdoor space. On the east side of the building there’s a large grassy area that will provide an enclosed outdoor reading garden. “We’re super excited about this,” Lelonek said.
And in the middle of the building there is an open-air courtyard that will be a place where children whose parents are using the Y will be able to play. If money is available, the courtyard could be enclosed to become a year-round space, Wennekamp said.
The site also provides ample parking – 132 slots — and because the main portion of the building is one level there are no accessibility issues. “We don’t have to worry about an elevator,” Lelonek said.
A closer look at the plans The current main entrance of the center has a large overhead extension jutting out into the parking lot that cars can drive under. Plans are to enclose this open space, incorporating it into what will be the Y portion of the building, and bumping out the enclosure on the west side to create a total of 5,000 square feet of additional space. This west side – some existing, some new — will house a walking track, lockers, exercise equipment, administrative offices and a commons area.
When the project is finished, the Y will occupy about 65% of the building mainly on the west side and the library will occupy about 35%, mainly on the east side, with a shared lobby entrance between the two.
The library’s occupancy agreement calls for it to pay its share of utilities and other operational costs, but the Y will not collect rent. Some people have wondered if the Y will make a “profit” from library occupancy and the answer is no, Wennekamp explained. Because the Y will have longer hours than the library, the library area will have doors that will be locked when it is not open.
For library use, existing pre-school classrooms will be eliminated to create the large open space one expects in a library. Moveable shelves will be installed so that they can be adjusted as needs arise, and there will be a dedicated teen area, Lelonek said.
For Y use – in addition to the gym, kitchen and new area — there will be various multi-purpose exercise rooms and a place for its chronic disease treatment programs. At present, these include programs for cancer patients, people needing cardiac rehab and people with Parkinson’s disease, as well as diabetes prevention.
A new program, not finalized yet, would be a collaboration with the Robert Young Mental Health Center, Rock Island, to offer front line mental wellness, Wennekamp said. This could take the form of group therapy that would be less intimidating than walking through the doors of a hospital, and if there was a need for further referral, that could be made at the Y.
“We’re pretty excited about the opportunity that presents,” he said.
Questions specific to the library A key question people have about the library portion of the project is how it could affect the historic downtown location at 401 19th St. “Once they realize we’re keeping the downtown, they’re satisfied,” library director Campbell said. “It’s an important building and we do want to do more with it.”
Another question is that, in previous building options the library has explored since 2014, the library said it couldn’t afford to maintain three locations – the downtown, the Southwest Branch and 30-31 – yet this plan does exactly that.
Campbell answers this by saying that through the years, small changes and efficiencies have put the library in a position to sustain three locations, she said. And with the new location, the library won’t be faced with the continuous maintenance issues it had with the 30-31 Branch that was built as a fire station, renovated into a library in 1957, and needed upgrades. It also was land-locked and did not provide adequate parking or the meeting space, so putting money into a place that wasn’t ever going to meet its long-term needs was not a wise use of financial resources.
The library still runs an annual deficit, but that is made up by fundraising by the foundation, she said.
Campbell is excited about the opportunity to boost literacy rates – both reading and technological literacy — in a Census tract that does not excel in that area. “You can’t do anything if you can’t read,” she said. “It’s so important.”
The project will help advance racial equity by promoting reading and continuing education and providing internet access, she said.
And as one of the campaign flyers says, by working together the Y and the library will address summer learning loss, provide a safe place to study and access resources and promote positive social, emotional and academic growth for children and teens.
The back story The idea of using the Jewish center as a Y-library combination has been described by library director Campbell as an aligning of the stars. Several years ago Jewish leaders realized their building was bigger than they needed and no longer centrally located to their congregation.
They approached the library board with the possibility of buying and repurposing their building. The board agreed the proposal was a good idea, but it would have required more money than they felt they could raise, so the idea stalled.
Meantime, Two Rivers began considering an expansion into Rock Island because a 2017 market study showed there is a large population in the area of the Jewish center that could benefit from programs offered by the Y whose members pay what they can afford. The Y already serves Rock Island with year-round school-age child care and the Nourish program, but the new space would give more people access.
Eventually, the three entities – the Jewish center, the Y and the library — got together on the plan that is unfolding now.
The Y purchased the Jewish center this past spring for $1.7 million and already is conducting summer camps for 40 children out of the building. The Jewish Center and Davenport’s Temple Emanuel are repurposing a building at 2215 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport, into a shared space they hope will be open in September. And the Rock Island library is looking forward to once again offering patrons a more central location but with more amenities than the former 30-31 Branch.
While the unusual Y-library collaboration is a first for the Quad-Cities, there is an existing center in San Antonio and a couple in Ohio, Campbell said.
The fundraising campaign originally had been expected to launch in April 2020 but was delayed until September by the pandemic.
Both the library and Y will retain the equity they raise in the campaign. If for some reason in the future the building were sold, each entity would get its value back out.
Valley Construction, Rock Island, will be the general contractor for the project. GRO Architects of New York creates plans for Y projects nationwide, but the “boots on the ground” architects/engineers are Studio 483 Architects, Rock Island, and IMEG Corp., Quad-Cities.