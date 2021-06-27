Building healthy minds and bodies, together: Moline's Two Rivers Y, Rock Island Library partner to create new shared space

The back of the building contains a commercial kitchen that the Y will use to prepare meals for the Nourish program that in 2019 provided 210,000 meals to students in 35 Rock Island County sites who might otherwise have gone home hungry. At present these meals are made at three locations. The new location will centralize work and increase capacity.

Of all the “plus” features, the kitchen is most impactful for the Y and the sanctuary is most impactful for the library, Wennekamp and Lelonek said.

But that’s not all. There’s also outdoor space. On the east side of the building there’s a large grassy area that will provide an enclosed outdoor reading garden. “We’re super excited about this,” Lelonek said.

And in the middle of the building there is an open-air courtyard that will be a place where children whose parents are using the Y will be able to play. If money is available, the courtyard could be enclosed to become a year-round space, Wennekamp said.

The site also provides ample parking – 132 slots -- and because the main portion of the building is one level there are no accessibility issues. “We don’t have to worry about an elevator,” Lelonek said.

A closer look at the plans