Building inspector says there's no longer a woman living in Silvis garage

But when Lupinski was there Tuesday morning, no one was living in the garage, he said.

He does not know if the woman police found in the garage was Stewart’s daughter.

“He didn’t tell me that one way or the other, and I didn’t really ask, but there’s nobody else, there’s nobody living in that garage now,” Lupinski said.

He believes what he has said all along amounted to a dispute between two neighbors is now over.

“He (Stewart) told me that she wouldn’t be there again,” Lupinski said. “I told him ‘you’ve already had your notice and everything, so if we get any inkling and find out she’s there, I will see you in court.'

“He says 'that's not going to happen.’”

John could not be reached for comment.

Lupinski also warned Stewart after a lengthy conversation about him and his neighbor that if he has a complaint about a neighbor, he should call him.

“The Hatfields and McCoy thing, I told him I am not a babysitter and I am not going to deal with the he said/she said."

But he will act if someone is not following city ordinances.

”if you feel your neighbor is doing anything that violates a city ordinance, do not hesitate to call me,"Lupinski said he told Stewart. Lupinski promised he would check it out "and if he is, then you will get the same procedure. They will get a notice of violation and an amount of days to clean it up and if they don’t, we will take him to court.”

