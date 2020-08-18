Building inspector says there's no longer a woman living in Silvis garage

SILVIS — The ongoing battle between two neighbors with one claiming the other has someone living in their garage, and that there was scrapping going on in their yard, appears to be over.
So says Silvis City Building Inspector Tom Lupinski after he visited the James Stewart home Tuesday morning at 1001-11th Street and inspected the detached garage building in the backyard.
“I think it’s over,” Lupinski said. “I think it’s done. There’s nobody living in that garage now.”
The original complaint came from neighbor Michael John, who resides at 1005-11th Street, who appeared twice before the Silvis City Council, the last time Aug. 4. He said someone was living in the garage, which was corroborated by police body cam, and that the entire yard was being used for scrapping.The latter, which started this past winter, had since improved, John said recently.
A woman claiming to be James Stewart’s daughter said she was Dori Hardin, whose former name was Doris Scalf, whom police found in the garage in July.
Lupinski originally gave Stewart until Aug. 14 to have an inspection done proving no one was living in the garage. After last week’s storms knocked out power in many of the Quad-Cities and surrounding communities, including Silvis, Lupinski opted to give him additional time.
But when Lupinski was there Tuesday morning, no one was living in the garage, he said.
He does not know if the woman police found in the garage was Stewart’s daughter.
“He didn’t tell me that one way or the other, and I didn’t really ask, but there’s nobody else, there’s nobody living in that garage now,” Lupinski said.
He believes what he has said all along amounted to a dispute between two neighbors is now over.
“He (Stewart) told me that she wouldn’t be there again,” Lupinski said. “I told him ‘you’ve already had your notice and everything, so if we get any inkling and find out she’s there, I will see you in court.'
“He says 'that's not going to happen.’”
John could not be reached for comment.
Lupinski also warned Stewart after a lengthy conversation about him and his neighbor that if he has a complaint about a neighbor, he should call him.
“The Hatfields and McCoy thing, I told him I am not a babysitter and I am not going to deal with the he said/she said."
But he will act if someone is not following city ordinances.
”if you feel your neighbor is doing anything that violates a city ordinance, do not hesitate to call me,"Lupinski said he told Stewart. Lupinski promised he would check it out "and if he is, then you will get the same procedure. They will get a notice of violation and an amount of days to clean it up and if they don’t, we will take him to court.”
