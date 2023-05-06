Design work is moving ahead for the proposed skatepark and pump track in downtown Moline.

There are four potential locations for the amenities, which are all under the new Interstate 74 bridge between 4th and 5th avenues and 21st and 22nd streets. The project site could be anywhere from 12,000 to 65,000 square feet.

New Line Skateparks, in partnership with Stantec, was approved by the City Council late last year to provide engineering and architectural consulting services for $65,400.

New Line Design Director Kanten Russell led a community design session Thursday that began with a presentation of what is taken into consideration throughout the design process. Russell provided photos of skateparks he has helped design over the years, saying the main goal is to find the right designs to make them flow for those using the park and fitting the design into the city's landscape.

"Every part has its identity, sometimes based on the colors you're choosing, maybe some of the artwork, the features, how do you get to it, what's around it," Russell said.

Other features that are taken into consideration throughout the design process are the layout of the tracks, artwork, shade structures, the creation of zones and lanes in which multiple people can ride at the same time and transitions.

The biggest challenge, Russell said, is working with the infrastructure that is already there, such as working around the columns, making sure water doesn't flood it, placing of lights and soil conditions.

The presentation was followed by a separation of attendees into four groups to talk about what the ideal skatepark for Moline might look like and include. Groups worked together in designing it, laying out printed pieces of the skatepark and pump track on a scaled image of the project site.

Jon Marler, owner of Keep Pushing Skateshop in Moline, has been advocating for the downtown skatepark over the past year.

"It's one of those things that we definitely need in more places to keep kids active," Marler said.

He would like the skatepark to be a street/plaza style, which features things found on the streets, such as stairs, rails and other obstacles. Marler has been skateboarding since the early 2000s — after receiving his first board as a Christmas present in 2001.

The best part about skateboarding for him is the freedom it brings.

"We don't have people telling us what we need to do," he said. "We can all skate differently, and it's our own art."

Having a skatepark and pump track in Moline would save people on the Illinois side of the Quad-Cities a trip across the river to visit the skatepark at Centennial Park in Davenport or to the pump track in Silvis.

Silvis has the only pump track in the Quad-Cities. They are designed for cyclists to generate momentum by using body movements to carry them through a course, rather than pedaling.

Bettendorf resident Brandon Stevens has been skateboarding since 1986 and has loved the freedom that it brings, saying he doesn't need to be around anyone else to do it.

Stevens would like to see the skatepark designed for all skill levels and wheels — from skateboarding to roller blading or skating and BMX bikers.

"Kids like that stuff, and if we're going to pass these things on to the next generation, it's important that it is all-inclusive," he said.

Other amenities will include restrooms, parking areas, integration of art, spectator areas, landscaping and drainage. The design of the park will be dependent upon the budget — if the council gives full approval to the project.

Russell said his firm is tentatively planning to bring a final design to the council for approval this fall. Another design meeting will take place Thursday, May 18. A time and place for the next meeting has yet to be determined.

Discussion about a potential skatepark and pump track began more than two years ago when Renew Moline, the city and the Urban Land Institute started talks about what could be done with the area under the bridge when the new Interstate 74 was finished. Surveys were sent out for public input, with one of the top desires being a skatepark and pump track.