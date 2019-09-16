UPDATE 12:16 p.m.
15th Avenue in downtown East Moline is now open and emergency crews have left the scene.
11:45 a.m.
A gas line was struck this morning at the site of a recent large fire in East Moline that destroyed a downtown building, according to East Moline Fire Battalion Chief Derrick Anderson.
You have free articles remaining.
The call came in at 10:49 a.m. at 1116 15th Ave., Anderson said. The line was apparently struck while a demolition crew was working at the site.
Crews were working to repair the break and the buildings to either side have been evacuated as a precaution, Anderson said. Authorities have also closed 15th Avenue at 11th and 12th Streets.
The fire happened Aug. 1, and burned for hours, destroying an apartment building and an adjacent business despite the efforts of multiple fire departments.