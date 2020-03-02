'Bummer's over': Skate Church is re-opening

The prayers have been answered: Skate Church is re-opening.
Skate Church, the beloved skate ministry at The Center nonprofit and community center in Davenport’s Hilltop Campus Village, has been closed since December after its insurance was dropped.
But new insurance has been found, and Skate Church could open within a few weeks.
“Don’t worry, bummer’s over!!” Skate Church leaders wrote in an Instagram post. “Hardest part’s behind us, as of today we have insurance.”
Skate Church opened more than a decade ago in the old Wayne Montgomery furniture store at Brady and 14th streets.
Its sprawling space is full of ramps, half-pipes, rails and bowls — coveted assets on the local skate scene. Skaters say there’s nothing else like it within 70 miles of the Quad-Cities.
One bit of bad news: Bikes will no longer be allowed in, thanks to the new insurance policy. “Obviously our prayer is that we can revisit the issue later,” the post reads. New waivers will also need to be signed.
But for a community with few winter skating options, the re-opening of a treasured community space is significant.
There’s no date for re-opening yet as the ministry still has “to tie up a few loose ends.”
“Love you guys, we’ll hopefully have a re-opening date soon!” the post reads. “Spread the word!”
