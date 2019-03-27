A federal ban on bump stocks went into effect Tuesday, which means those who own the devices must either destroy them or turn them into their local sheriff's department for destruction.
Following a ruling from the Justice Department in December that classified weapons equipped with bump stocks as machine guns, owners were given 90 days to turn them into a local law enforcement agency, a federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives field office or destroy them.
But as of Wednesday evening, neither Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane nor Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos said any bump stocks had been turned in to their offices.
Federal authorities also will not go looking for the devices, which are attached to semiautomatic firearms so they can fire bullets more quickly, as it is up to the owners to get rid of them.
A bump stock attaches to a rifle’s frame and uses recoil effects to bounce the rifle off the shooter’s shoulder and bump the trigger back into the trigger finger. That speeds up the rate of fire because the shooter doesn't need to pull the trigger each time, effectively imitating fully automatic gunfire.
The drive to ban bump stocks picked up steam after the October 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas. Authorities said a man killed 58 people and wounded hundreds of others while shooting into a crowd of concert-goers from a high-rise hotel room with the aid of a bump stock.
“The risk outweighs the value,” said Illinois State University Police Chief Aaron Woodruff. “I guess there might be an entertainment value with it, such as you might get if you added a big engine to your car, but really, it’s not necessary.”
Illinois has made moves toward tighter gun restrictions as well. Among his first actions after taking office, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation requiring state certification of gun retailers. Pritzker also said he wanted Illinois to outlaw bump stocks and trigger cranks this year, as well as put more money toward social services.
Diane White, a co-leader of the Bloomington-Normal chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, said the federal ban on bump stocks is a step in the right direction.
"We are thrilled about the bump stock ban, and any measure that saves lives and reduces gun violence, we are happy with," she said.
In 2010, the ATF determined bump stocks were accessories and not regulated as a firearm, but after the Las Vegas shooting, President Donald Trump announced his intention to outlaw them.
The Justice Department estimated that more than 500,000 bump stock devices had been manufactured and sold prior to the ban. But anyone owning one was required to get rid of it following the December ruling.
The ATF suggests cutting, crushing, melting, or shredding them and has an online how-to guide. Possession of a bump stock is punishable by fines and up to 10 years in prison.
