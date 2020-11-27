Bureau of Prisons offers incentives to get employees to Thomson Penitentiary

In order to help bolster the workforce at the U.S. Penitentiary at Thomson, Illinois, a 25% relocation and recruitment incentive for all departments at the penitentiary has been approved by the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons website, Thomson is a high security penitentiary with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp. The penitentiary and camp is for male offenders. As of Friday, there were 1,285 inmates in the penitentiary and 80 inmates at the camp.
The new incentive, announced Nov. 24, is available to new employees of the Bureau of Prisons and to existing employees who choose to transfer to Thomson. The bonus requires a service commitment from the applicant that includes one year for recruitment and two years for relocation.
The American Federation of Government Employees Local 4070, the bargaining unit for employees of Thomson, has said that understaffing at the penitentiary has jeopardized staff safety and has called on Congress to address the issue.
Local lawmakers such as U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Illinois, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, and U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois, have asked the Bureau of prisons and the Office of Personnel and management to grant the Thomson penitentiary direct hire authority to cut through a backlog of applications and speed up the hiring process.
“This is a positive step forward in our effort to bring additional staff to USP Thomson,” Durbin said in a news release. “It will make the prison a safer place to work, especially as staff and incarcerated individuals at USP Thomson face the dangers associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Bustos said that initiatives such as the one the Bureau of Prisons is making, “help strengthen the workforce, ensure the facility can compete with others in the region and support the surrounding community’s economy.”
Duckworth said that low staffing at the Thomson penitentiary has led to “long hours and overworked staff, presenting significant risk to staff, inmates and the surrounding community.”
