Burn ban in effect for Davenport
  • Updated
Davenport has issued a burn ban for the city.

The ban is in effect through August 28.

The city says an increased number of burn complaints have been reported as many are burning damaged trees and branches caused by Monday's storm.

Any burn complaint received will be treated as a “No Burn Day”, and the property owner will be advised to set leaves and/or branches at their regular collection point, according to a post on the city's website.

