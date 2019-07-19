{{featured_button_text}}
The Rock Island Sheriff's Office is investigating a Thursday afternoon tractor rollover in rural Illinois City.

Buffalo Prairie and Illinois City firefighters were called to a ditch where a tractor rolled over and caught fire at 3:40 p.m., Thursday.

The juvenile operator was removed from the fire by his mother. Both received burns.

The mother transported herself and her son to Unity Point Health-Trinity Muscatine where they were later transported to Unversity of Iowa Hospitals for treatment.

No other details are being released at this time.

 

