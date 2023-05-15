Niraj Maharjan and Shyam Maharajan spent the better part of Saturday morning tearing down the sandbag and Dumpster barrier they built to prevent water from getting into their business.

Niraj Maharjan manages the Sara Mini Mart at River Drive and Myrtle Street in Davenport across River Drive from the Centennial Park Skate Park.

In past floods, such as the record 2019 flood when the Mississippi River reached 22.7 feet, the water has made it into the business’ parking lot, shutting down the gasoline pumps.

This time, with the help of County Waste Systems and the purchase of 30 tons of sand, Niraj Maharajan was able to keep the floodwaters out of the parking lot and his business open, and keep his gasoline pumps in use. Nonetheless, he said, the flood still had its detrimental effects on business.

Maharajan said the city ran out of sand so he had to purchase 30 tons himself. Several other businesses around him purchased their own sand, too. The city did provide the sandbags.

County Waste Systems wanted to see if using their Dumpsters would help keep the waters at bay. A total of 12 large Dumpsters were lined up on the edge of the parking lot.

“They let me use them for free,” Maharajan said. “They wanted to test their theory and it worked. They said to just throw the sandbags in the Dumpsters when we’re done and they would handle it all.”

Maharajan said he is in favor of Davenport building a flood wall. Each time there is a flood, his business takes a hit and there is no getting that money back.

"To go through this every four or five years," Maharajan said. "(...)My brother owns a business in Muscatine and it was affected by this. Every time Davenport shuts down River Drive it affects businesses from here all the way down to Muscatine."

