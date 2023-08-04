A $17 million hotel will soon be operating near the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf.

Frontier Hospitality Group of Bettendorf announced Thursday afternoon that it plans to develop and operate a new SpringHill Suites by Marriott hotel, immediately adjacent to the new Iron Tee Golf attraction in the northeast quadrant of Middle and Forest Grove Roads.

“We are pleased to be a part of this dynamic new development,” said CEO and Co-Owner of Frontier Hospitality Group Dan Huber. “Our partnership with Plex Travel, which manages the lodging for inbound teams competing at the TBK Bank Sports Complex, and our business partnering relationships with the owners of the TBK Bank Sports Complex, JP Sports, Iron Tee Golf, and the surrounding commercial developments, make this particular hotel development a winning proposition."

Plans for Iron Tee were revealed last summer and the new venue, similar to Top Golf, is expected to open Spring 2024. The year-round entertainment venue promises 58 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays for golf as well as a full bar and year-round activities for kids and families. It will also will feature a 10,000 square foot video-gaming space that will include virtual reality mini-golf as well as multiple event spaces.

Construction on the new hotel next door is also set to begin in 2024 with a goal fort he 80-room hotel to open in early 2025. The SpringHill Suites project is expected to create more than 25 permanent jobs and approximately 100 construction jobs, according to a news release.

